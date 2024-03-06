ADVERTISEMENT
High Court detains woman, 2 men over Bodija explosion that killed 14

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman and two men were charged with conspiracy, use of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and dispersal of biological weapons.

The police charged a woman, Ramatu Camara, 47, Ganiu Malik, 20 and Abubakar Samasa 64, with conspiracy, use of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, stock piling of radio active materials and dispersal of biological weapons.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge. Justice E.U. Akpan ordered that they should be remanded in the Agodi correctional centre. Akpan adjourned the suit until April 11 for hearing in their bail applications. Earlier, the police prosecution, Michael Ojeah had told the court that Camara, Malik and Samasa were facing a five-count charge.

Ojeah further added that the defendants and others, at large committed the crime at about 7:30 pm on January 16, at Aderinola of Dejo-Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Prosecution said the defendants stored radio active materials inside a building which exploded and led to the death of a 65 year-old woman known as Bolanle Badmus and 13 others. He subsequently informed the court that he was prepared to present his case.

However, the defence counsel, Adeola Adebayo prayed the court for a short adjournment in order to file some applications. According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 26, 42 (A) and (B), 43(1) (A) and (2) (C) 1 (A) 58 (1) (A) of the Terrorism, Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

