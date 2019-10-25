Hennessy Artistry unveils its 10th anniversary Limited Edition Bottle: A celebration of urban culture

This exciting tie-up marks the 10th anniversary of Hennessy Artistry in Nigeria, building on a decade’s-worth of collaborations with emerging musical and artistic talents from the country’s effervescent urban-culture scene. A trailblazing initiative rooted in culture and heritage, the Hennessy Artistry global concept centers on musical happenings combining a bold sound, visual innovation, and taste experiences that celebrate Hennessy's Art of Blending with local flavor.

A celebration of Nigeria’s rich diversity, this limited edition of Hennessy Very Special combines the artist’s vibrant personal aesthetic with the cultural values he and Hennessy share: a love of heritage, local craftsmanship and various forms of contemporary art.

OsaSeven (L) and Oluwole Awoleke (R)

“Hennessy is the brand leader of cognac, and that is what I try to be with my art,” Osa Seven observes. “It’s easy for me to vibe with the House, because it’s always pushed me to express myself differently.”

Hennessy Artistry has become an integral part of Nigeria’s social fabric – Creating iconic moments, exposing talent, and creating collaborations across various music genres via the Hennessy Artistry Cyphers, VS Class, Artistry Club tours and the Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert. The platform has showcased the best hip hop artists in the music industry and has successfully changed the narrative of rap music in Nigeria.

Oluwole Awoleke

“Hennessy Artistry’s longevity and success is a testament to the strength of our devotion to strengthen and promote artistic content within the Nigerian creative space. It also signals our commitment to provide a platform that enables Nigerian creative entrepreneurs to bring the “Art of Blending” to life. Our 10th anniversary celebrations will definitely leave a lasting impression in the minds of our consumers” says Wole Awoleke - Brand Manager, Hennessy & Spirits, Moet Hennessy Nigeria.

The Limited Edition bottle will be unveiled on Friday, 25th October 2019 at a very private ceremony in Lagos. Each of the Limited edition bottles are individually numbered and will feature prominently on the rest this year’s Artistry calendar –including the FINALE CONCERT on the 14th of December, 2019.

About the Artist

Osa7 is street style artist behind the new bottle design. He is known for his ability to blend afrocentric style with contemporary appeal. After hosting the first ever graffiti exhibition in Nigeria, he went on to work with multiple international brands and co- founded an art initiative for children to give back to his community. “It is important for brands like Hennessy to invest in the art and urban culture scenes in Nigeria. Not only do they do business here but they have established and maintained a deep relationship with the Nigerian community. They work with us and celebrate our culture with us” he says.

About the Bottle

Only a limited amount of bottles of this kind were created. Each bottle is also customized with a number and no numbers are repeated. Thus making each bottle unique..

“The theme for the 10 year anniversary is the “Art of Blending” and the limited edition bottle design depicts this. The design represents the “blend of the best” aspects of us as individuals together seamlessly to create something magical” says Osa.`

Oluwole Awoleke (L) and OsaSeven (R)

