In the spirit of Christmas, Pinkberry has introduced THE NEW SUGAR-FREE FLAVOUR, unique and special Flavor for this season.

You know with Pinkberry; every sweet scoop can be enjoyed guilt-free! So, Say hello to a GUILT-FREE SEASON OF INDULGENCE!

The new SUGAR-FREE FLAVOUR is refreshing, creamy, light, healthy, and delectable. With every scoop, you feel the perfect blend of berries and yoghurt.

This is not something you only want to imagine; you definitely want to have a taste to enjoy frozen yoghurt like never before. Don’t say we didn’t tell you 😊.

What’s even more interesting is that Pinkberry is rolling out the most amazing offers throughout the month to make you indulge in all the sweetness it has to give.

Your Christmas wishes came true as Pinkberry is giving you, even more, to love with our amazing Christmas bundle offers. From now till 19th December, you can enjoy GUILT-FREE INDULGENCE with family and friends over 2 large cups and 2 medium cups on select flavours for just N5000.

Have a berry merry Christmas with Pinkberry's new sugar free Lite Berry Flavour

You can also go for the Midi Take a home cup accompanied with a large Bubble waffle, a Smoothie, a Medium cup, and yoghurt cone for only N6000.

Oh, did we mention the offer straight from North Pole? It’s Santa's Favourite which gives a whopping -15% off on the Large Take Home cup of the delicious Original flavour valid till the 18th December.

So let the festivities begin! Hurry now to any Pinkberry outlet or order these amazing treats for you and your loved ones with FREE delivery.

Did I mention that there’s a Delivery deal as well? Oh yes! You get an extra Medium or Large cup for FREE when you order via JUMIA or call the stores for to order.

To make sure you don’t miss out on other fantastic deals, offers and giveaways, follow Pinkberry on Instagram @Pinkberrynigeria.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

