ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill pastor, his 2 sons in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen have killed Rev. Musa Hyok, and his two sons at Ganawuri community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose
Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Recommended articles

Alabo, who said that the slain cleric was a priest of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN), was killed on Sunday morning.

”The command has commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attack,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Song Moro, the Youth Leader of the community alleged that the incident was an reprisal attack following the killing of three Fulani youths in the community.

”Trouble started when some suspected Fulani kidnappers were arrested last Wednesday which is our Market day, but later escaped in the hands of Fulani Vigilante who were to keep them before the arrival of security operatives.

‘The situation degenerated into an argument and later escalated to a clash leading to the death of three fulani youths despite several meetings and appeals for calm.

”We suspect that that situation led to this attack on an innocent family that knows nothing about last Wednesday’s incident,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moro said that bodies of the pastor and his sons had been buried today amid tension and tight security in the entire Ganawuri axis.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC prays court to vary order on inspection of election materials

INEC prays court to vary order on inspection of election materials

Soludo dismisses report that he was offered money to eliminate Peter Obi

Soludo dismisses report that he was offered money to eliminate Peter Obi

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for Cross River assembly election

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for Cross River assembly election

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: Sad man

My wife likes only 3some – Ghanaian man cries, doubts if he's children's father (video)

Mercy Chepchumba

Woman jailed 10 years for mistakenly sending nude photos to female boss

Autopsy shows my child died by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Autopsy shows my child d*ed by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer