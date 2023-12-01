ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kill 7, steal over 1000 sheep in Plateau communities

Damilare Famuyiwa

The attacks happened after the state government concluded the training of 600 personnel for its new security outfit.

They killed six men and one lady in Pukah community [Peoples Gazette]
The victims reportedly died following attacks by the assailants in Pukah and Pinper communities of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Multiple reports claimed that while six men and a lady were killed in Pukah community, the gunmen stole sheep and other domestic animals in Pinper community.

A resident of Pukah community, John Mark, confirmed the killings, saying “the Pukah community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State came under heavy attack by gunmen early this morning (Thursday). They also attacked another community in the council area known as Pinper.

“In Pukah community, they killed one lady and six men. But in Pinper, they carted away several numbers of sheep before they fled the communities.”

Mark, who condemned the attack said the incident had been reported to security operatives.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Military Taskforce in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Captain Oya James promised to provide an update on the attack later on.

Meanwhile, the killing of the seven persons by gunmen in the Mangu community came hours after the state government trained 600 personnel for the state-owned security outfit known as Operation Rainbow.

During their passing out parade in Jos, Plateau State Capital, Governor Caleb Mutfwang who expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his support to state-owned security outfits stated that the revitalisation of the outfit was timely, coming when the state needed consolidation on the gains of tackling security challenges that had ravaged the state for years.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

