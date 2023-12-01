Gunmen kill 7, steal over 1000 sheep in Plateau communities

The victims reportedly died following attacks by the assailants in Pukah and Pinper communities of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Multiple reports claimed that while six men and a lady were killed in Pukah community, the gunmen stole sheep and other domestic animals in Pinper community.

A resident of Pukah community, John Mark, confirmed the killings, saying “the Pukah community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State came under heavy attack by gunmen early this morning (Thursday). They also attacked another community in the council area known as Pinper.

“In Pukah community, they killed one lady and six men. But in Pinper, they carted away several numbers of sheep before they fled the communities.”

Mark, who condemned the attack said the incident had been reported to security operatives.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Military Taskforce in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Captain Oya James promised to provide an update on the attack later on.

Meanwhile, the killing of the seven persons by gunmen in the Mangu community came hours after the state government trained 600 personnel for the state-owned security outfit known as Operation Rainbow.