Gunmen kidnap Pastor’s wife and 2 daughters in Abuja

The woman’s husband, Pastor Gabriel Oladapo, was out of Abuja when the kidnappers struck.

Gunmen (Leadership)

One Mrs Oladapo Bukola and her two daughters have reportedly been kidnapped after a gang of gunmen broke into their residence at Pegi community in Kuje area council of Abuja.

The two daughters of the 45-yr-old woman were identified as Moyo Oladapo, 17 years old, and Glory Oladapo, 14 years old.

A resident of the community said the incident happened around 1:04 am on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The resident identified as Abednego said the kidnappers wielding Ak47 rifles scaled the fence of the victims’ house and forced the doors open.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, (PECDA), Taiwo Aderibigbe said their community “is being targeted by kidnappers and security agencies are not doing much’’.

Aderibigbe decried incessant abduction in the area, saying it is worrisome.

According to Daily Trust, the woman’s husband, Pastor Gabriel Oladapo, was out of Abuja when the kidnappers struck.

The abduction of Mrs Oladapo came two days after a father, Abdullahi Benda, and his 23 year-old son, Jibrin Abdullahi Benda, were kidnapped at Yangoji village, in Kwali Area council, of the FCT.

