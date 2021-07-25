Gunmen invade Kaduna school, snatch NECO exam papers thinking it was money

While students and teachers scampered for safety, the gunmen took away a bag containing National Examination Council of Nigeria NECO final year examinations papers thinking it was money.

The gunmen were said to have trailed the NECO supervisor in her car from a commercial bank where she fetched the examination question papers and answer sheets to the school premises.

A former councillor of the area Zubairu Shan’una, who spoke to Daily Trust said the gunmen mistook the contents of the bag for money.

The gunmen were said to have threatened to shoot the supervisor if she refused to hand over the wrapped papers to them.

Mubarak Ahmed, one of the students said the gunmen made away with their final exam papers.

He said, “They only took away the examination papers without touching anybody and left with it thinking it was money.”

Fa’iza Usman, another student said the gunmen asked the staff present to hand over the bag containing the papers at gunpoint.