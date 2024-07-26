Gunmen chop off okada rider’s hand while trying to steal his bike

It was gathered that the motorcyclist’s hand was chopped off in an attempt to snatch his bike.

The incident was said to have happened at Saribi in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state around 9 pm.

It was gathered that all efforts by these men to snatch the bike were unsuccessful, despite chopping off the rider’s hand.

Speaking with Punch on his hospital bed at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Muritala said, “I am a trailer mechanic, but when things turned upside down, I decided to go for Okada business.

“On that day, though, I normally picked passengers to that area. I went to drop a passenger, and as I was coming back, they attacked me with the intention of snatching the bike. They spoke the language I didn’t understand. Unfortunately, they were unable to go with the bike. But they chopped off my hand. You can see for yourself.

“They chopped off my hand and collected my phone and all my money. We are spending a huge amount of money currently at the UCH. I need government assistance and well-to-do people in society to assist me. They should help me.”