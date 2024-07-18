Vigilante operatives kill okada man, throw his corpse into soakaway in Delta

The incident, which has shocked the community, underscores ongoing tensions between local vigilante groups and residents.

Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe confirmed the arrests of three suspects allegedly connected to the murder during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Godwin (16), Engineer Michael Obebeju (39), and Sunday (30), were apprehended on July 11.

The motorcycle belonging to the deceased was recovered from their possession.

Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the Okada rider had a confrontation with the vigilantes, resulting in a fatal outcome. It was alleged that after the altercation, the victim was fatally injured and disposed of in a soakaway.

"The suspects were taken into custody promptly after the incident. We recovered the deceased's motorcycle and are continuing our investigation," stated Edafe.

He further disclosed that the victim's body was discovered in a well within Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The police are gathering evidence and preparing for court proceedings once the investigation is complete.

While the suspects have not yet confessed to the crime, Edafe emphasised the seriousness of the evidence gathered against them.

The community is reeling from the tragedy, as local authorities work to ensure justice for the victim and his family.

The Delta State Police Command assured the public of their commitment to thoroughly investigate the case and prosecute those responsible in accordance with the law.