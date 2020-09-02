The video which is fast going viral online shows Anita who appears to have been doing live worship on Instagram when her unhappy father interrupted with complaints of being disturbed in his own house.

The father and daughter could be heard exchanging words including calling each other a witch before he asked her to pack out of his house if she wouldn’t respect his authority.

Angry Anita accused her dad of pretending to love her and insisted on continuing with her activities, claiming she is entitled to live in the house and do whatever pleases her.

Watch the video below: