15-year-old girl dies by electrocution while fetching water from well

The victim was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed her dead.

The girl was electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine placed inside the well (image used for illustrative purpose) [PT]
The girl was electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine placed inside the well (image used for illustrative purpose) [PT]

Spokesperson of the Police Command in the state, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday, stated that it happened on Sunday.

According to Odutola, a case of electrocution was reported to the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of Lafenwa by one Onyekachi Silas from the Olomore Housing Estate.

"Silas narrated to the DPO that his younger brother called him on phone on Sunday at about 11:50 pm, that one Miracle Ogbonna, 15, who is also the brother’s wife’s younger sister living with them, was electrocuted.

"He further stated that there was power outage in the house and Ogbonna went to the well to fetch water. In the process of fetching water, power was restored and Ogbonna was tragically electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine placed inside the well.

"She was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed her dead," Odutola said.

The police spokesperson explained that investigation had commenced and that the corpse had been deposited at the Oke Lantoro morgue.

