A teenage senior secondary school student appeared in class with a pistol, right after her teacher asked her to have her blonde hair shaved.

The incident played out at the Government Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, southern Nigeria.

The student, whose name has been withheld by authorities, was apprehended by soldiers acting on a tip-off, before she could cause any damage, Pulse has learnt.

Akpabuyo Council Chairman, Emmanuel Offiong-Bassey, told journalists on Thursday, February 18, 2021 that the suspect was about to shoot her target when she was disarmed.

“How she got the gun, I do not know. The information I have, which may not be very accurate, is that when she wanted to bring out the gun to shoot at her target, another teacher who was behind her quickly stopped her. I learnt she is still in the custody of the army," Offiong-Bassey said.

Girl shows up in school with a gun in Cross River (Twitter: @BrianJDennis)

The council boss also advised parents to keep a close watch on the company their children keep, the kind of movies they watch and their daily activities.

The Police Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River, Igiri Ewa, confirmed the incident to Punch, but said the suspect is yet to be handed over to the police.

“Once we gain access to the matter, we will invite the press,” he said.

Reports say the girl had waltzed into school with a blonde hairdo. Her class teacher was having none of it, however, and asked her to go home and have the hair cut.

The girl would return with a pistol hours later, her teacher in her crosshairs.