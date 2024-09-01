ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian who won Sharks Quiz secures software engineering job at Apple

Sammy Danso Eghan

Faith Sobe Cyril, a recent graduate of Academic City University College and winner of season 3 of the Ghanaian Sharks Quiz, has landed a Software Engineering role at Apple in London, United Kingdom.

Cyril, who graduated with first-class honours from Academic City College in Ghana, has consistently demonstrated remarkable academic prowess. His latest achievement is no surprise to those who remember his impressive performance in the Sharks Quiz competition, where he was named the overall best student while attending Legon Presbyterian Boys Secondary School.

According to Business Ghana, Cyril has been accepted into Apple’s Evolve programme, a competitive two-year rotational scheme that provides participants with exposure to different areas within the company. Cyril will work with three distinct teams during the programme, contributing to innovative projects and gaining hands-on experience across various roles.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter, Cyril shared his desire to make a positive impact at Apple.

"I am excited to be joining Apple and look forward to learning from experienced engineers while contributing to making a meaningful impact on people’s lives around the world," he said.

Cyril also spoke about the rigorous selection process he went through to secure the role.

"I applied through Apple’s careers website, and the selection process was demanding. It started with an essay, followed by a technical interview, and then three consecutive panel interviews—two technical and one behavioural. It was the successful behavioural interview that led to the offer," he detailed.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Cyril credited his education at Academic City for equipping him with the skills that have been crucial to his success.

"My experience at Academic City taught me to balance various academic and extracurricular commitments, which has prepared me well for the challenges of the Evolve programme," Cyril said.

Looking ahead, Cyril is eager to develop his skills further, noting that Apple offers an ideal environment for personal and professional growth.

"Apple's dynamic environment, challenging projects, and ample opportunities for development will help me cultivate the skills necessary to achieve my long-term career ambitions," he added.

Cyril’s accomplishments serve as a powerful inspiration to young students in Ghana, encouraging them to pursue academic excellence and reach their full potential.

