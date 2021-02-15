He has invented a simple procedure to prepare banku, fufu and akple with ease and use of less energy and time.

“One day my wife travelled and I decided to make banku for myself, I suffered due to the process of kneading.

“I saw that it was very difficult and it motivated me to look for a simpler and easier way of preparing banku, akple and kokonte.

“That’s why I came out with this invention,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Osei Bonsu as having said.

Ghanaian scientist devises simpler and easier procedure for preparing banku, fufu and akple

Obviously, the scientist used to just enjoy the delicacies when his wife prepared them but hardly knew that a lot goes into making them until he was faced with the task of having to prepare it himself.

Kenkey, banku, akple, kokonte and fufu powder are prepared through vigorous stirring on fire for a considerable time before they are ready for consumption, a task that is undoubtedly tiresome.

“Many people, especially men don’t know how to knead.

“If you’re using firewood to knead, you will be exposed to heat and smoke,” Osei Bonsu acknowledged the laborious process involved in preparing the foods.

He then decided to devise a means of making the processes involved in cooking them simpler.

“The World Health Organisation has reported that about 4 million people globally get sick and die annually due to exposure to heat and smoke.

“So I saw that it’s very important to look for a way that requires the use of less time and energy

“And if you use my method you’re not going to stand by the fire to knead. And that is one advantage.

“The food comes out beautifully in the form of balls, so you’re not going to spend time dividing the food.

“The food doesn’t get burnt and it saves a lot of food.

“The purpose is to come up with an easier method of cooking,” he noted.

With Osei Bonsu’s discovery which is made up of a non-stick bowl, there is no need to stir the food on fire from its raw state till it is fully cooked and ready for consumption. All that is required of someone who intends to prepare Kenkey, banku, akple, kokonte is to simply mix the dough or powder with hot water in a saucepan to obtain the desired thickness.

The non-stick bowl is then filled with the thick paste and covered and then placed in a cooking pot filled with water, while on fire for 25 minutes to be fully cooked.

Once fully cooked, the food can easily be removed from the non-stick bowls.

Osei Bonsu’s invention will likely appeal to many Ghanaians but he needs support first to market it and to produce more to meet demand.

“All I need someone to partner with me so that we can promote it,” Osei Bonsu appealed in an interview with JoyNews.