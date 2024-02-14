Gas explosion destroys 18 shops in Lagos

The incident, which took place along Agbado road, has left the local business community in distress.

Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, provided details of the calamity in a statement on Wednesday.

According to reports from ThePunch, the explosion ensued when a gas tanker ignited, leading to an extensive fire that destroyed numerous shops stocked with goods.

Adeseye’s update clarified that the explosion originated from the handling of six gas cylinders, each weighing between 75–50 kg, which were being unloaded from a mini truck at a gas station.

This operation went awry when one of the cylinders’ head caps, found to be compromised, led to an explosion followed by a fire outbreak.

The fire rapidly spread to the opposite side of the street, resulting in the destruction of 18 shops along with their contents, as well as the mini truck involved in the cylinder transport.

“The cause of the emergency is attributed to the off-loading of six numbers of 75–50(kg) gas cylinders sizes from a stationed mini truck to a gas shop that accidentally resulted in an explosion from one of the compromised head caps of a cylinder accompanied by fire,” Adeseye’s statement explained.

Despite the extensive material damage, there have been no reported casualties or injuries from the incident.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service’s quick response helped in controlling the fire and preventing further harm to the public.