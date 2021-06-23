LASEMA averts explosion in Lagos as excavator crushes gas pipeline

“Speedy intervention of the agency’s proper risk assessment and appropriate preventive measures ensured that the incident did not deteriorate into another major disaster.

“Part of the rapid success was quick shutdown of the operational valve feeding the pipe which resulted in the gradual reduction of the gas pressure till it was shut down finally.

“This was followed by another round of blanketing of the entire area again by firemen for safety purpose,” he said.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, on arrival at the scene of incident, the agency’s response team encountered the leakage.

“Further investigations revealed that an excavator belonging to a road construction company (HITECH), while working on the road, accidentally crushed the gas pipeline.

“The entire was cordoned-off while Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA were blanketing the said pipe.