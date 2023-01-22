ADVERTISEMENT
FUTA student allegedly takes his own life, left suicide note on Facebook

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Olona Oluwapelumi, a third-year student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has allegedly committed suicide at his off-campus lodge in Akure.

It was gathered that his close friends went to his apartment in the early hours of Saturday and discovered it was locked and had to break the door after many phone calls without any response.

It was learnt that upon entry, the friends discovered that the body of the student, popularly known as “Black”, was hanging in the room.

Some of his neighbours, who did not want their names to be mentioned, said that Joseph was a jovial and friendly man, who never entered into arguments or fought with any neighbour.

One of the neighbours said that it was discovered that the Facebook page of the deceased, who was an entrepreneur and made designer wears with the brand name “Tart Angle”, contained a post about suicide.

According to him, several of the deceased’s posts also contained messages seeking financial help to enable him to run his business.

“On October 8, 2022, his Facebook post read, “Suicide kinda answers all, it’s the only thing that listens and trusts you when you left all to yourself. Goodnight and goodbye,” the neighbour said.

Meanwhile, FUTA authorities have yet to make an official statement on the student’s death.

The spokesperson of the police command in Ondo, SP Funmi Odunlami-Omisanya, said that the corpse of the student had been deposited at a mortuary while an investigation into the death would soon start.

