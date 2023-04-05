The sports category has moved to a new website.
FRSC recovers ₦27.1m from fatal car crash in Osun state

Ima Elijah

The FRSC handed over the recovered funds to the relatives of the victims and the Nigeria Police Ijebu Ijesa Division, respectively.

The Osun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has disclosed the recovery of ₦27,171,400 and ₦21,900 from the victims and driver respectively, of a multiple-car crash that claimed six lives.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, April 05, 2023, at Iwaraja Junction on the Ilesa-Akure expressway.

According to Agnes Ogungbemi, the Public Education Officer for the Osun FRSC Sector, the accident resulted from a head-on collision between a red Toyota Sienna with registration number KTU896HX and a green Zafira Opel with number GBA440XA.

Both cars were traveling in opposite directions along the Ipetu-Ilesa axis when the accident occurred.

Of the 14 passengers involved in the crash, 11 were male and 3 were female. Six males lost their lives, while seven others sustained severe injuries. The injured victims were taken to Wesley Hospital Ilesa while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital's morgue.

Furthermore, the FRSC handed over ₦27,171,400 to the relatives of the victims, while ₦21,900 belonging to the driver of the Zafira Opel was handed over to the Nigeria Police Ijebu Ijesa Division. The police also towed the vehicles to their station.

The Takeout: The Ipetu-Ijesa Unit Commander, Bamidele Ayanwale, advised motorists using the Ipetu-Ijesa highway to prioritise safety consciousness in order to prevent the loss of lives and property.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

