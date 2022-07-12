FRSC blames speeding as 4 die, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan crash

In the accident that happened on Monday, July 11, 2022, four people lost their lives, including a child.

Confirming the auto crash, Spokesperson of the corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe said it involved a Toyota Sienna minibus with registration number KJA738ET and a truck with registration number KMC548YD.

According to Okpe, speeding led to the crash.

Her words: “A total of nine persons were involved which comprised six male adults, two female adults and one male child.

“Five persons were injured; two male adults, two female adults and a male child.

“Four persons were reported dead from the crash, all male adults.

“Two vehicles were involved with registration number KJA738ET a Toyota SIENNA, and KMC548YD Howo trailer (truck).”

“The suspected cause of the crash was speed, which led to loss of control on the part of the sienna bus which collided with the truck when the truck driver was trying to reverse.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Ipara Morgue.”

Okpe, however, advised motorists to always “use common sense speed limits especially during this rainy season when visibility is poor.”