FRSC blames speeding as 4 die, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan crash

Damilare Famuyiwa

Speed, according to the FRSC, led to loss of control on the part of a Sienna vehicle which collided with a truck.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has blamed speeding for the auto crash that happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Ogere area of the Remo-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In the accident that happened on Monday, July 11, 2022, four people lost their lives, including a child.

Confirming the auto crash, Spokesperson of the corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe said it involved a Toyota Sienna minibus with registration number KJA738ET and a truck with registration number KMC548YD.

According to Okpe, speeding led to the crash.

Her words: “A total of nine persons were involved which comprised six male adults, two female adults and one male child.

“Five persons were injured; two male adults, two female adults and a male child.

“Four persons were reported dead from the crash, all male adults.

“Two vehicles were involved with registration number KJA738ET a Toyota SIENNA, and KMC548YD Howo trailer (truck).”

“The suspected cause of the crash was speed, which led to loss of control on the part of the sienna bus which collided with the truck when the truck driver was trying to reverse.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Ipara Morgue.”

Okpe, however, advised motorists to always “use common sense speed limits especially during this rainy season when visibility is poor.”

While sympathizing with families of the deceased, the FRSC spokesperson urged motorists who can’t drive when it’s raining to consider parking for safety purposes.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

