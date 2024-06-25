Fridge repairer commits suicide after being caught stealing okada

The incident occurred on June 19, 2024, at Ita Ogunbo, in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

According to a resident who identified himself as Abdul, Abdullateef took his own life due to the shame and social stigma following the theft.

"After he stole the motorcycle, he went into hiding but was reported to the community, which launched a manhunt and apprehended him," Abdul explained.

Abdul further noted, "Some of the residents close to him said he complained that the shame and social stigma would be too heavy for him to bear."

Abdullateef was later found hanging in his room.

Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ejire-Adeyemi Toun confirmed the incident, stating, "The deceased was a fridge repairer accused of stealing a motorcycle. His body was found hanging inside his room, and the family has since buried him according to Islamic rites."

This incident happened a few months after a 31-year-old man has committed suicide in Abia State, after reportedly losing ₦2.5 million in an online bet.

The victim, Chukwuma Onoh, was said to have borrowed ₦1.2 million from friends which he combined with his ₦1.3 million to place a bet but failed to win it.

