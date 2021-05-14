Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer
Akpan denies that he's a serial killer, says all he does is use reverse psychology to trick unsuspecting women into having sex with him.
On Thursday, April 29, 2021, 20-year-old Akpan lured Umoren, a fresh graduate of the University of Uyo, to his lair in the guise of offering her a job and took her life after raping and torturing her to death, police say.
The incident transpired in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, south of Nigeria.
Sporting a self-indicting yellow T-shirt on a wet day in Uyo, Akpan says he acted in self-defence after Umoren bit his index finger.
He had lured Umoren to his home from social media.
"She came for a supposed job interview and I used reverse psychology on her. I asked her whether she can work in a farm where hard drugs are kept--as a secretary. And she said that she can and that she's ready to do the job.
"So, when she came, I revealed to her that this farm doesn't exist, that there is no farm like that. That it was just a hoax. Then I told her that before she leaves, I'd like to have sex with her. She agreed," he says.
He adds that; "then she gave a condition that I should use a condom, which I did. When I removed the condom, she became furious and used the nearby stabilizer to hit me on my head and bit me on my left hand finger.
"While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabilizer to hit her and when I hit her, she fell and started bleeding and thereafter, she died."
Akpan insists that he acted alone and that his dad and a certain Kufre Effiong, were not in on his serial rape acts.
Umoren has been buried today, May 14, 2021, in her hometown of Nung Ita in Oruk-Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State.
Umoren's murder has shocked and outraged an entire nation, with the hashtag #JusticeForHinyUmoren trending on social media platforms since the day of the murder.
She was a graduate of Philosophy.
