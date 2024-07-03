ADVERTISEMENT
Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use walkway

Nurudeen Shotayo

The miscreants were captured in a video circulated online by netizens extorting ₦100 from each passerby to use a makeshift crossover bridge during the torrential rainfall.

Many areas in the state were flooded on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, as a result of torrential rainfall which lasted for over 10 hours.

The flood didn't only invade homes and other buildings but also blocked major roads, restricting both vehicular and pedestrian movements.

However, some hoodlums, who converged at the Tradefair under the bridge, saw the situation as an opportunity to extort hapless residents.

Their heinous act was captured on video by residents and later made its way to social media.

Sharing the 54-second clip on his account, an X user who identifies as ARISE0214 wrote, “This is what the construction company has caused along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“While the construction is going on, they should provide temporary access routes for the citizens where there are no pedestrian bridges to avoid all this.”

In the video, some miscreants can be seen standing as a barricade at one end of the makeshift bridge while demanding ₦100 from each passerby to allow them to cross to the other side.

In a swift response, the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, announced that the hoodlums had been arrested.

Wahab also said the suspects would be duly prosecuted.

“Following a complaint made by @ARISE0214, miscreants charging people for using the makeshift crossover bridge at Tradefair this morning (Wednesday) have been arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial.

“They will be prosecuted according to the law,” he posted on his X.

