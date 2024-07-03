ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTO: Lagos govt seals house after residents dumped refuse inside flood

Segun Adeyemi

The Lagos State Government has appealed to Lagosians to keep calm over the flash flood caused by the torrential rainfall experienced throughout the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Facebook]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Facebook]

The apartment at No. 2 Akewukewe Street beside Ikate local council in Ijesha-Surulere has been sealed due to severe violations of environmental laws.

In a picture captured by netizens, the apartment residents were seen dumping waste inside the flood caused by the heavy downpour in Lagos State on Wednesday, July 3.

The netizen with the X handle @adetutuadeoye3 wrote, "This people just poured out their waste to the street water.

"This is no 2 Akewukewe Street beside Ikate local government in Ijesha Surulere."

Reacting to the post, the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, promised to address the incident.

A few moments after his response, he confirmed that the ministry had located and sealed the apartment.

"The house has been identified and locked immediately by Environmental Health Service Department of Itire-Ikate LCDA," he wrote via X.

Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources. [X, Former Twitter]
Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources. [X, Former Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Meanwhile, the commissioner has appealed to Lagosians to keep calm over the flash flood caused by the torrential rainfall experienced throughout the state.

"Lagos has experienced about nine hours of non-stop rainfall since the early hours of Wednesday. This is coupled with the heavy rainfall which the state has been experiencing on a daily basis since the previous week resulting in the rise in level of the Lagos lagoon," Wahab said.

He said the flash floods, which inundated areas such as Iyana-Oworo linking the Third Mainland and several other areas, would recede once the rains abate and the lagoon level reduces.

The commissioner added that the state had deployed officials of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to major black spots, including Iyana-Oworo, which had been cleared of all blockages.

He urged all those in low-lying areas to relocate to higher grounds as a matter of necessity at this time to safeguard lives and properties.

He urged residents to refrain from wading through floods with their vehicles, as it takes only a foot of flowing water at high tide to sweep away a vehicle, regardless of its number of occupants.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

