Flood destroyed 1,650 houses in 2 towns in Yobe, says SEMA

Dr Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said that a total of 413 households in the areas were displaced by the latest flash flood.

Goje said that a final assessment of the destruction caused by yet another flood in Yusufari, Wagir, Mutai Chirokusko, Bade and Potiskum towns was ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ SEMA is conducting daily review meetings to assess the situation, update stakeholders and come up with an immediate response plan in line with vulnerabilities of affected locations and resources available on the ground,” he said.

The executive secretary said arrangements had reached an advanced stage to deliver relief materials to the affected communities in the next 24 to 48 hours as directed by Gov Mai Mala Buni.