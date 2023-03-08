Fire razes 19 shops, one mosque at Rimi market, Kano.

Abdullahi said that the service received a distress call at about 01:46 a.m. on Wednesday from one Ahmad Tijjani that there was fire outbreak at the market.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 01:55 a.m. to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,” he said.

The fire service spokesman said that 14 permanent shops, five temporary ones and one mosque were completely razed by the inferno.

Abdullahi, however, said that no life was lost and that no one was injured in the incident.