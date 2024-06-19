Fire destroys shops at Anambra market, goods worth millions lost

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno destroyed goods, including household items and clothing, worth millions of naira. The Chief Fire Officer of Anambra Fire Service confirmed the incident to newsmen in Onitsha on Wednesday.

Chiketa said: “The Anambra Fire Service received a distress call at 7:52 am about a raging fire at Afor Market.

“The firemen and fire truck at Nnewi Fire Station were deployed immediately and they turned out to the scene and contained the fire.

“No life was lost, the fire affected about two shops.

“The cause of the fire was suspected to be power surge in one of the affected shops.”