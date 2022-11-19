Final-year student of Anambra poly commits suicide over failed relationship

It was gathered that the young student (in his mid-20s) took his life on Friday, November 18, 2022, after learning that his love interest had jilted him.

The deceased was reportedly at his place of Industrial Attachment (IT) when the news got to him that his partner had called it quit with him.

Reports say the late student was said to be a promising and brilliant young man who was close to making Distinction in the Department of Public Administration.

Several sources claimed that the young man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, drank insecticide when he could not bear the disappointment.

A student of the institution, Iyke Orji, told Daily Trust that the deceased was someone who was “full of energy and life”.

“He’s currently in his IT days, a student of Public Administration. He decided to stay in Oko for his one year industrial training, (but) instead of focusing on his training, he decided to search for true love,” Orji said.

Meanwhile, every attempt to contact the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Chijioke Ibeziako, proved abortive as he could not be reached for comment.