Female adult killed in Anambra accident involving 2 vehicles, 5 injured

News Agency Of Nigeria

The injured victims were rushed to the hospital, by the FRSC rescue team and one female adult was confirmed dead by the doctor.

Female adult killed in Anambra accident involving two vehicles, 5 injured [ICIR]

The Sector Commander of the corps, Adeoye Irelewuyi, said in Awka on Tuesday that wrongful overtaking was the likely cause of the crash.

He said that there was a collision involving a commercial Toyota bus with registration number NZN116LK and a private Toyota Diana, with registration number ACA529XA.

“Three male adults and three female adults were involved in the crash. Five of them were injured while one female adult was killed.

“The injured victims were rushed to Boromi Mission Hospital, Onitsha by the FRSC rescue team and one female adult was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Her corpse was deposited at the morgue,” he said.

The sector commander said that the vehicles had been towed to the Command headquarters. While condoling with the family of the dead, he urged motorists to avoid reckless driving, especially at night.

“Watch and ensure the road is clear before overtaking. Drive to save lives on our roads,” he stated.

