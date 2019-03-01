The suspect, Muhammed Manu, was arrested on Thursday, February 28, at Barusa village, in the New Bussa Local Government Area of the state.

He is alleged to have killed his wife, Bulo, for allegedly starving him of sex after several attempts.

According to him he had warned her of the consequences of starving him of sex almost on a daily basis.

Manu, while answering questions from newsmen said he shot his wife with a pistol after her constant denial.

He said, "I had warned my wife to stop denying me sex, which is the fundamental of any marriage; each time I demanded sex from her, she treated me like a leper, which I considered unacceptable.

"When I pressed further that day, she pushed me and I lost my temper and killed her. She was fond of giving excuses each time I wanted to make love to her."

Manu added that it is an abomination for her to do that according to his custom.

The police said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.