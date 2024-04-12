ADVERTISEMENT
Falling container kills woman inside her car in Lagos - her driver survives

News Agency Of Nigeria

LASTMA said the truck rammed into the car and spilled the container on top of it.

Falling container kills woman inside her car in Lagos - her driver survives [NAN]
Her driver, however, survived the accident unhurt, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has stated.

Its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Taofiq Adebayo, stated that the driver of the articulated truck carrying the container and his assistant fled the scene as soon as the accident occurred.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the fleeing truck driver was driving at high speed when he experienced brake failure and lost control of the vehicle.

“The truck rammed into the car and spilled the container on top of it.

“LASTMA already handed the evacuated corpse of the woman to the police,’’ Adebayo stated.

