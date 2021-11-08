Experience Johnnie Walker Princes Street - The holiday destination for whisky tourism

For a memorable experience, visitors are treated to the finest whisky at world-class rooftop bars, or on a terrace with breath-taking views of the Edinburgh skyline. Let’s not forget the Explorers’ Bothy whisky bar stocked with 150 different whiskies, and the 1820 cocktail bar where drinks are paired with a carefully curated Michelin standard menu sourced from the four corners of Scotland.

Princes Street uses innovative technology to reimagine the traditional whisky tour experience. Something very interesting about this place is that with more than 800 flavour combinations available in innovative dispensation systems, one person could visit Johnnie Walker Princes Street every day for more than two years and not have the same experience twice.

In a 90-minute tour, visitors will have their personal flavour preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate, while they learn about the fascinating 200-year-old Johnnie Walker history brought to life by actors.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street opened its doors to the public in early September, to showcase the magic of Scotch whisky to new generations of consumers from around the world.

