RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Experience Johnnie Walker Princes Street - The holiday destination for whisky tourism

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Four and a half years. That’s how long it took to complete the Johnnie Walker Princes Street; a multi-million-pound attraction. A sight to behold.

JWPS Hero Day Landscape
JWPS Hero Day Landscape

Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, officially opened the Johnnie Walker Princes Street, a stunning multi-sensory visitor experience nested in the heart of Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh. It is the largest single investment programme of its kind in Scotch whisky tourism.

Recommended articles

For a memorable experience, visitors are treated to the finest whisky at world-class rooftop bars, or on a terrace with breath-taking views of the Edinburgh skyline. Let’s not forget the Explorers’ Bothy whisky bar stocked with 150 different whiskies, and the 1820 cocktail bar where drinks are paired with a carefully curated Michelin standard menu sourced from the four corners of Scotland.

JWPS Hero Night Square
JWPS Hero Night Square Pulse Nigeria

Princes Street uses innovative technology to reimagine the traditional whisky tour experience. Something very interesting about this place is that with more than 800 flavour combinations available in innovative dispensation systems, one person could visit Johnnie Walker Princes Street every day for more than two years and not have the same experience twice.

In a 90-minute tour, visitors will have their personal flavour preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate, while they learn about the fascinating 200-year-old Johnnie Walker history brought to life by actors.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street opened its doors to the public in early September, to showcase the magic of Scotch whisky to new generations of consumers from around the world.

----

#FeaturebyJohnnieWalker

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Speaker of Imo House of Assembly has been impeached

Speaker of Imo House of Assembly has been impeached

APGA's lead in Anambra election puts South East at political disadvantage – APC chieftain

APGA's lead in Anambra election puts South East at political disadvantage – APC chieftain

JAMB surprised by criticisms over remittance of operating surplus to FG

JAMB surprised by criticisms over remittance of operating surplus to FG

Vedic Hospital secures licences for their foreign doctors, promises improved services

Vedic Hospital secures licences for their foreign doctors, promises improved services

Lagos police investigate death of FAAN’s AGM

Lagos police investigate death of FAAN’s AGM

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, Meth enroute UK, Saudi Arabia

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, Meth enroute UK, Saudi Arabia

Sen Ndume wants Buhari to sign Order to investigate unexplained wealth

Sen Ndume wants Buhari to sign Order to investigate unexplained wealth

Who wants to be a teacher?

Who wants to be a teacher?

COVID-19: Nigeria registers 1 death, 86 new infections Sunday

COVID-19: Nigeria registers 1 death, 86 new infections Sunday

Trending

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Meme-of-a-man-crying

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison” - 30-year-old man begs police

Man remanded in prison

Man arrested as several women complain that he’s been flashing his penis at them

Man arrested as several women complain that he’s been flashing his penis at them