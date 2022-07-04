RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ex-BRT driver arrested for trafficking cocaine after dumping N60k job

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect who hails from Ogun State was arrested at the airport on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ex-Brt driver arrested
Ex-Brt driver arrested

One Muyiwa Balujoko, who used to work for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) company, has been arrested for trafficking cocaine.

Recommended articles

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Balujoko on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the airport on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After being arrested, the 39-year-old suspect who hails from Ijebu South Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, was taken into custody, during which he excreted 90 pellets of cocaine.

He was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight en route Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

“The 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after a body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

“While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions. He claimed he left his N60,000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus, popularly called Korope in Lagos, to continue his transport business,” a statement from Director, Media Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in which the arrest was disclosed, read.

The statement also announced that the drug law enforcement agency intercepted 22 blocks of heroin weighing 23.55 kilograms.

According to Babafemi, the heroin kilograms were concealed in packs of baby food, and were all intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He revealed that the consignments valued at N4.5 billion were flown into Nigeria from South Africa.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Outrage as Nigerian lawmaker beats up journalist during interview

Outrage as Nigerian lawmaker beats up journalist during interview

FG to recruit 1 million Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC

FG to recruit 1 million Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC

NYSC speaks on ‘involvement’ of corps member in theft of PVCs

NYSC speaks on ‘involvement’ of corps member in theft of PVCs

‘Christians’ persecution’: Nigerian government replies US senators

‘Christians’ persecution’: Nigerian government replies US senators

INEC reacts as hoodlums burn down its Enugu office

INEC reacts as hoodlums burn down its Enugu office

Army donates textbooks to 3 primary schools in Nasarawa State

Army donates textbooks to 3 primary schools in Nasarawa State

Anambra Govt. set to establish sewage treatment plant – Commissioner

Anambra Govt. set to establish sewage treatment plant – Commissioner

NDLEA seizes 2,460 kg illicit drugs within 2 months in Ogun

NDLEA seizes 2,460 kg illicit drugs within 2 months in Ogun

Alleged Christians Persecution: FG replies 5 U.S. Senators

Alleged Christians Persecution: FG replies 5 U.S. Senators

Trending

"I’m lonely" – Physically challenged 56-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men (video)

Alvera Uwitonze

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

police arrest gateman

Any woman who uses sex toy can cheat on you - Charlotte Oduro warns men

Counselor Charlotte Oduro