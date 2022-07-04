Ex-BRT driver arrested for trafficking cocaine after dumping N60k job

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Balujoko on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the airport on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After being arrested, the 39-year-old suspect who hails from Ijebu South Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, was taken into custody, during which he excreted 90 pellets of cocaine.

“He was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight en route Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

“The 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after a body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

“While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions. He claimed he left his N60,000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus, popularly called Korope in Lagos, to continue his transport business,” a statement from Director, Media Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in which the arrest was disclosed, read.

The statement also announced that the drug law enforcement agency intercepted 22 blocks of heroin weighing 23.55 kilograms.

According to Babafemi, the heroin kilograms were concealed in packs of baby food, and were all intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.