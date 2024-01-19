ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun cultism court sentences Eiye member to 7 years in prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police charged Saheed with a count of belonging to an unlawful society.

The Magistrate, O.L Oke, said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the 21-year-old defendant was guilty as charged.

Oke held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable.

He, therefore, sentenced Saheed without an option of a fine.

“There is no doubt that there has been an increase in the occurrence of cult-related clashes in Ogun and it is the duty of the court to send a strong message to other would-be offenders.

“I hope this will serve as a lesson and warning to others not to commit such offence because there is no benefit in being a member of any proscribed society,” the magistrate said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings had told the court that the defendant committed the offence with five others still at large.

She said this was on July 7, 2023, at about 8.30 p.m. at Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun.

Rawlings said the defendant and his accomplices were sighted by the police behind Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, in a hidden place chanting songs.

She said that when they were accosted five of them escaped and the defendant was caught.

”But he could not give reasons of what they were doing at that place and at that hour of the day.’

The prosecutor said the defendant later made a confessional statement that he was a member of the Eiye Confraternity secret group.

Rawlings said that the offence contravened Sections 34 and 36 of the prohibition of forcible occupation of landed properties, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cultism and other Anti Violence Related Matter Law, 2016.

