EFCC nabs man over Canadian visa scam, charges him to court

Otodo, according to the anti-graft agency, defrauded one Kenneth Asuma Osaghe of the aggregate sum of N1 million under the false pretense of helping him secure a Canadian visa.

Having collected the money required to process a Canadian visa for Osaghe in 2018, Otodo failed to deliver on his promise up until the former petitioned EFCC for a probe.

“That you, Raphael Otobo sometime in July 2018 at Benin, Edo State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court with intent to defraud, did induced one Kenneth Asuma Osaghe to pay the sum of N420,000 into account number 2064628954 domiciled at UBA under the false pretense that the money was for Canadian Visa, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act,2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act, one of the charges read.

With the defendant not pleading guilty to the charges, Justice Obiozor granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

The surety, according to Obiozor, shall be resident in Benin and own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.