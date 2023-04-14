EFCC deploys 100 operatives in Kano, others for supplementary polls

The Kano Zonal Commander of EFCC, Mr Farouk Dogondaji, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

“We have deployed 20 personnel to monitor the conduct of the state Assembly elections in Kafur, Kankara in Katsina state,“ he said.

He explained that adequate personnel were also deployed to monitor the exercise in Tudun Wada/Doguwa, and Takai federal constituency, as well as some state Assembly elections in Kano state

Dogondaji said other personnel were also deployed for house of Assembly elections in Katsina and Jigawa, to prevent vote buying.

“We have also deployed officers to Malam Aminu Kano International airport in Kano and the metropolis to monitor the exercise.

” We will be visible in all the polling units in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa to carefully monitor the entire exercise during and after the elections.

“We will be physically present at collection centres to prevent tempering with results from the Local Government Areas to the state.

“We are carefully monitoring the entire exercise along with state security agencies, towards providing peaceful atmosphere for eligible voters to elect their leaders,“ he said.

He said that the deployment was part of the commission’s commitment towards ensuring credible and transparent elections in the zone.

The commander said that the EFCC had also adopted measures, that would make it difficult for any person or group tamper with results of the elections.

Dogondaji called on the personnel to be thorough and professional in carrying out the national assignment.

“Our presence is to add value to the electoral process by preventing vote buying and change of results at collation centres,” he said.