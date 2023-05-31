The sports category has moved to a new website.
EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]
The agency's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, they were arrested alongside 29 other suspects, including four women identified as Glory Kelvin-Ogunwa l, Tina Ochonogor, Favour Dawa and Joseph Iya.

Others are Adewale Adedokun, Yakubu Ojochememi, AbdulAzeez Suleiman, Umoru AbdulAzeez, Emmanuel Iwebo, Shuaibu Smart, Joel Kator, Gowon Titus, Emmanuel Daniel, Enough Ekpo, Atano Eben, Ijuo Ochi, Paul Kaye, Uyit Victor and David Yachai.

Also arrested are Leche Sokomba, Onoja Uroko, Cornelius Agbodesi, Edigim Success, Azubuike Oniya, Usman Shereef, Victory Chiemela, Lambert Chikwado, Asoore Oloruntoba and Malik Jibril.

"They were arrested following actionable intelligence about a proposed show by suspected internet fraudsters at Barnawa, Kaduna," Uwujaren said.

He said that the suspects were arrested in sting operations at Disney Park Lounge, Epitome and Tomoso Hotels, all in the Barnawa axis of Kaduna.

"Items recovered include mobile phones, laptop computers and two vehicles.

"The suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

