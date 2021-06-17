EFCC arrests 3 men for producing, selling fake dollars in Lagos
The trio allegedly produced fake foreign currencies such as US Dollars, Pound Sterling, and Euros.
The anti-graft agency said in a statement on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 that Sylvannus Ireka Ifechukwu, Patrick Chima Ibiam, and Ajimijere Mathias Adegbenro were arrested by the Police in April.
They also sourced for buyers at strategic locations including hotels, Bureau de Change offices, and social gatherings within the Lagos metropolis.
"The suspects, who are into currency counterfeiting, allegedly have a network spread across the globe," EFCC said.
The agency said the suspects were arrested with incriminating materials, and will be charged to court soon.
