EFCC arrests 3 men for producing, selling fake dollars in Lagos

The trio allegedly produced fake foreign currencies such as US Dollars, Pound Sterling, and Euros.

EFCC officers [NAN]
EFCC officers [NAN] BusinessInsider USA Images

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three men for alleged conspiracy and currency counterfeiting.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 that Sylvannus Ireka Ifechukwu, Patrick Chima Ibiam, and Ajimijere Mathias Adegbenro were arrested by the Police in April.

The trio allegedly produced fake foreign currencies such as US Dollars, Pound Sterling, and Euros.

They also sourced for buyers at strategic locations including hotels, Bureau de Change offices, and social gatherings within the Lagos metropolis.

"The suspects, who are into currency counterfeiting, allegedly have a network spread across the globe," EFCC said.

The agency said the suspects were arrested with incriminating materials, and will be charged to court soon.

