Edtech startup, Teesas, signs ambassadorial deal with Mercy Johnson-Okojie

The ambassadorial deal which will run for two years was signed at the firm’s offices in Lagos on Thursday, 9 December 2021.

Apart from having a successful career as an actress, Johnson-Okojie speaks five Nigerian languages, she is a mother of four children and is known to be passionate about her family and her children’s education.

As such, the actress has been engaged to promote the app as a home tutor and a platform for the learning of native Nigerian languages in a fun and engaging way, to her large fanbase. As part of the deal, the Nollywood actress will also feature in Teesas marketing communications campaigns to be deployed in mainstream and digital media.

Osayi Izedonmwen, the founder and chief executive officer of Teesas explained that Teesas is a new educational app focused on teaching children aged 2 – 12 years core subjects including Maths, Sciences and Literacy through engaging tutor-led videos and e-books in English, as well as educational content in major Nigerian languages namely; Bini, Hausa, Ibibio, Igbo, Ijaw, Yoruba, and Tiv with plans to include French soon.

He added that the videos are in line with the national curriculum. He further explained that adults seeking to learn their mother tongue (local languages) would also find the app useful.

“The concept of delivering educational video content in native African languages is exciting for most parents who see the value of sustaining their mother tongue with their kids. Apart from Teesas, there isn’t any app or service across Africa that is doing this today.” He added:

“Mercy Johnson-Okojie has young children that are in the same age range as Teesas target users and that her ability to speak several Nigerian languages makes her a natural fit. As a working mother, she also understands the need of busy parents who are seeking safe and educational content such as those offered by the Teesas app to keep their children engaged.”

Among other benefits, Teesas has a companion app for parents called the Teesas Parent that provides personalized content recommendations and real-time feedback on their child’s performance. The Edtech firm believes that it can create a great synergy with the brand ambassador to promote these features.

Expressing delight at the signing ceremony, the actress said: “Our strength is in our diversity and it is important that our Nigerian children are made aware of this and get integrated into various aspects of our culture. This partnership is also important to me because of the educational value Teesas provides and the incorporation of the Montessori system. More importantly, it is tailor-made for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.”

The Teesas app can be downloaded on the Google Playstore and offers three subscription options: N3,000 monthly, N8,100 quarterly and N27,000 yearly. It is also available as a bundled offer on the Imose Omotab 2 educational tablets which can be purchased at www.imosemobile.com

