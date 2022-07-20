Edo architect narrates how SARS operatives extorted N103,000 from him

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Edwardz said he was heading to Benin, Edo State capital, from Lagos, when the policemen flagged down his vehicle.

According to the extortion victim, he complied with all the directives of the officers even though he was aware that the way he was stopped was illegal.

Edwardz said in the process of complying to the directives of the policemen, the operatives forced his fingers to unlock his phone, after which they opened his banking app.

On seeing the amount in his account, the architect revealed that the policemen then demanded money from him.

He added that the SARS operatives have a Point of Sale (PoS) operator with them for extortion.

The statement read: “Few days ago, on my way to Benin, I was actually coming from Lagos when I encountered some police personnel popularly known as SARS at the Okada axis (area) of the Benin-Ore Expressway.

“They stopped my car and asked me to come down. Respectfully, I came down as they introduced themselves to me as anti-crime special force. I appreciated them for their positions (efforts) to check out for crimes on the highway, not knowing I was their next target for extortion.

“They actually took me off the express road and took me to a shaded place where they forcefully collected my phone and asked me to open (unlock it) with my fingerprint. I forcefully did after I was being threatened because I (had) told them they had no right to my phone that it was against my right as a citizen.

“They checked my phone, God knows what they were looking for, the next thing I heard was (that) I should put the password to my bank app. I did it under duress so they told me I was going to give them some money from my account. I thought it was all (a) joke.”