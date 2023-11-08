ADVERTISEMENT
Drunk businessman killed by his 3 security guards who mistook him for a thief

Andreas Kamasah

An intoxicated businessman was killed by three security guards employed to guard his business premises after they mistook him for a thief.

File photo: Body bag
The Tanzanian man, 40-year-old Alex Mayaya, met his tragic death in the country’s Geita region on Sunday, November 5, reports say.

Before his death, he had been in a celebratory mood and engaged in a drinking spree to commemorate his team, Yanga Sports Club’s victory over longtime rival, Simba.

After a fierce battle, Yanga defeated Simba in the Tanzanian Premier League five goals to one. During his celebrations, Mayaya went to his spare parts shop in a drunken state; the guards saw him taking off two motorcycle tires from the shop and came down on him right away.

The Tanzanian police have arrested the security guards to assist in their investigation into the incident. Safia Jongo, the police commander in Geita confirmed the incident and the arrest of Mayaya’s security guards.

“After Yanga's victory, Mayaya was overjoyed and drank too much and then went to his shop located in Kilimahewa Katoro Geita District; he opened the shop and took out two motorcycle tires. The security guards don't know him well, so they thought he was a thief and thus attacked him with their clubs,” commander Jongo is quoted to have said.

Mayaya was rendered unconscious by the guards, but they did not take him right away to the hospital. After spending the entire night with him, they transported him to a local hospital, where it was determined he had passed away.

Even before the investigation is concluded, the police believe that the security guards took the law into their hands and have questions to answer.

Andreas Kamasah

