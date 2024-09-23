ADVERTISEMENT
Driver steals goat, sells it to meat seller, arrested while waiting for payment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The driver pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Ojo is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace. The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at about 8:00 am in the Atikankan area in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He alleged that the defendant stole the goat at Iloro-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government area of the state.

Apata said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.

“Ojo as a commercial driver, drove from Iloro-Ekiti to Ado-Ekiti with the stolen she-goat.

“He sold it to a goat meat seller at Atikankan, in Ado-Ekiti, before he was arrested by the police while waiting to collect his money,” he said.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses. According to him, the offences contravene Sections 345 and 181(d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him. Counsel to the defendant, Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant him bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail for ₦20,000 with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case until October 10, for a hearing.

