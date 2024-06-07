Driver charged for hitting colleague with phone, causing damage to right eye

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and bodily harm. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 14, at CBM Park Adealu, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendant and another at large used a handset to hit the head of Bright Osondu over an undisclosed argument and misunderstanding between them (drivers). He said that the defendant also inflicted injuries on the complainant's right eye causing damage to it.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 170, 246, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Miss M.F Onamusi, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000, with two sureties in like sum.