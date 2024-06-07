ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver charged for hitting colleague with phone, causing damage to right eye

News Agency Of Nigeria

The driver also inflicted injuries on the complainant's right eye which has caused damage to the right eye.

Driver charged for hitting colleague with phone, causing damage to right eye
Driver charged for hitting colleague with phone, causing damage to right eye

Recommended articles

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and bodily harm. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 14, at CBM Park Adealu, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendant and another at large used a handset to hit the head of Bright Osondu over an undisclosed argument and misunderstanding between them (drivers). He said that the defendant also inflicted injuries on the complainant's right eye causing damage to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 170, 246, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Miss M.F Onamusi, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Onamusi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one must be a blood relative. She said the sureties must also provide evidence of the LARASA utility bill. Onamusi adjourned the case until June 13, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

'Don't accept less than ₦250k minimum wage' - Ex-APC spokesman tells NLC

'Don't accept less than ₦250k minimum wage' - Ex-APC spokesman tells NLC

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn as 20-year-old promising Nigerian cleric dies

Promising Nigerian cleric Mufti Yaks dies at 20; Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun [Techpoint Africa]

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun

Father of late Mohbad, Joseph Aloba [Premium Times]

Mohbad’s father breaks down in tears as US lab denies conducting toxicology test

Businessman sentence to 3 years imprisonment for trafficking 7.50kg of hemp

Businessman conceals 7.50 kg hemp in nylon bag disguised with crayfish, bitter leaf