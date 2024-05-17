Popular Lagos plastic surgeon convicted over fatal booty job

Adepoju, otherwise known as Dr Anu, is the founder of MedContour Services Limited.

In 2020, the medical doctor was alleged to have conducted a botched cosmetic surgery on Onwuzuligbo, which resulted in the latter's death.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) arraigned the Dr Anu alongside her clinic in July of the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offences bordered on refusal to honour an invitation and produce documents to assist investigation.

ece-auto-gen

ALSO READ: Woman undergoes 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll

Court convicts Dr Anu

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Liman found the accused guilty and sentenced her to a one-year jail term.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she was given the option of paying ₦100,000, instead of the jail term.

Reacting to the judgement in an X post on Friday, May 17, 2024, a former Director-General of the FCCPC Babatunde Irukera expressed his satisfaction over the development.

“Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. This is how society should work and grow.