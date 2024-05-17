Popular Lagos plastic surgeon convicted over fatal booty job
Dr Anu was tried for conducting a botched plastic surgery in 2020, which resulted in the death of the client.
Recommended articles
Adepoju, otherwise known as Dr Anu, is the founder of MedContour Services Limited.
In 2020, the medical doctor was alleged to have conducted a botched cosmetic surgery on Onwuzuligbo, which resulted in the latter's death.
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) arraigned the Dr Anu alongside her clinic in July of the same year.
The offences bordered on refusal to honour an invitation and produce documents to assist investigation.
Court convicts Dr Anu
Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Liman found the accused guilty and sentenced her to a one-year jail term.
However, she was given the option of paying ₦100,000, instead of the jail term.
Reacting to the judgement in an X post on Friday, May 17, 2024, a former Director-General of the FCCPC Babatunde Irukera expressed his satisfaction over the development.
“Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. This is how society should work and grow.
“Dr. Anu Adepoju and her medical practice convicted on all 5 counts charged by FCCPC. The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity and the will to prosecute competently and diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services,” Irukera said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng