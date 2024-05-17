ADVERTISEMENT
Popular Lagos plastic surgeon convicted over fatal booty job

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dr Anu was tried for conducting a botched plastic surgery in 2020, which resulted in the death of the client.

Dr Anu [Daily Trust]

Adepoju, otherwise known as Dr Anu, is the founder of MedContour Services Limited.

In 2020, the medical doctor was alleged to have conducted a botched cosmetic surgery on Onwuzuligbo, which resulted in the latter's death.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) arraigned the Dr Anu alongside her clinic in July of the same year.

The offences bordered on refusal to honour an invitation and produce documents to assist investigation.

Babatunde Irukera, former Director-General of the FCCPC
Babatunde Irukera, former Director-General of the FCCPC ece-auto-gen

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Liman found the accused guilty and sentenced her to a one-year jail term.

However, she was given the option of paying ₦100,000, instead of the jail term.

Reacting to the judgement in an X post on Friday, May 17, 2024, a former Director-General of the FCCPC Babatunde Irukera expressed his satisfaction over the development.

“Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. This is how society should work and grow.

“Dr. Anu Adepoju and her medical practice convicted on all 5 counts charged by FCCPC. The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity and the will to prosecute competently and diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services,” Irukera said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

