Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Tolani is Morning Fresh’s official brand ambassador!

She released the third chapter of her story, ‘The Dream’, which announces a new phase in her life as Brand Ambassador of Morning Fresh, a premium brand from PZ.

Tolani’s story evolves from chapter one where she shares her struggles as a beginner in the culinary business to a bigger and better chef in chapter two, who has earned recognitions and followers in the social media space and outside of it with her brand ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover’ which boasts as one of the go-to place for local and international cooks and chefs.

She is the first-ever brand ambassador for the Morning Fresh brand and she will now become the official face of the brand as it continues in its efforts to making homes fresh and clean across Nigeria.

Congratulations to Tolani and all the fans of Diary of a Kitchen Lover. Kudos to the Morning Fresh brand for supporting budding talents. Tolani’s story will continue to be an inspiration to millions of Nigerians.

Check below for the highlights:

Morning Fresh is Nigeria's Mo 1 best-selling dishwash liquid soap with superior grease-cutting power. Available in the Original, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial Variants, Morning Fresh has been cleaning dishes of Nigerian families since early 1990’s.