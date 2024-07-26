ADVERTISEMENT
Deeper Life pastor procures abortion for 14-year-old student after impregnating her

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim said the pastor had impregnated her three times before now.

The suspect has now been remanded in prison custody [LIB]
The suspect, who’s also a school principal, reportedly defiled the minor, impregnated her, and unlawfully prescribed drugs for her to procure abortion.

Following the incident, Obatayo, who’s also a school principal, was dragged before an Akure Magistrates’ Family Court on three counts of defilement, unlawfully prescribing drugs to procure abortion thereby killing an unborn child.

His pleas, however, were not taken.

He was said to have committed the offence sometime in February 2020 at Epinmi-Akoko, Akoko South-East local government area.

Police prosecutor, Folashade Adesuyi informed the court that the defendant forcefully had carnal knowledge of the victim.

The offences, according to the charge, contravened Sections 218, 230 and 328 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Adesuyi said that the victim’s confession led to the arrest of the defendant.

The victim, in her narration before the court, said she was placed under the guardian of Pastor Obatala by her parents when she was 10 years old.

She told the court that Pastor Obatayo has been having intercourse with her since then.

Four years ago, my parents released me to live with a pastor due to his desire to train me. On my first day in his house, he forcefully had sexual intercourse with me and told me not to tell anyone about it.

“He had impregnated me thrice and he gave me ₦5,000 to buy some contraceptive drugs to abort the pregnancy after many preventive drugs. But during the third pregnancy, he refused to give me money for the drug, and I stole his money to buy the pills,” the victim narrated.

The suspect has now been remanded in prison custody.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

