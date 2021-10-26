RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Danish denies killing Nigerian wife, daughter

A Danish, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife and daughter, on Tuesday told a Lagos High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square that he did not kill them.

Peter Nielsen Schau pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
Nielsen testified as the 10th defence witness.

He was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Olasupo Shashore, who told the court that the evidence of the defendant was very crucial to his defence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nielsen is accused of killing his Nigerian wife, Zainab, a singer, and their three-year-old daughter, on April 5, 2018.

At the resumed hearing, Nielsen narrated to the court that he met the late wife when he came to Nigeria as an investor in agriculture.

The defendant said that he loved Zainab and they lived an active and happy life.

“I did not kill my wife and our daughter, Petra; we had a fantastic relationship.

“Her dedication and perseverance to hard work drew me closer to her and she worked hard to achieve her dreams,” Nielsen said.

The defendant said that before he got very close to Zainab, he informed her that he was married in Denmark with two adult children.

“When Zainab became pregnant, her mother (Pastor Ruth Genesis) persuaded me to marry her so she would not have a child outside wedlock.

“I told her I would marry Zainab because of the love I had for her, not because of pregnancy.

“On June 21, 2014, we married at the Ikoyi Registry,” Nielsen said.

He also told the court that three witnesses who gave evidence in court as Zainab’s family members were not at the wedding.

At this point, his counsel told the court he needed to tender a piece of evidence before the court.

“I need a couple of days to get the evidence.

“I pray the court for an adjournment to enable me get this piece of evidence,” he prayed.

The prosecutor, Mr Adebayo Haroun, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, did not object to the adjournment.

Justice Bolanle Okikolu-Ighile adjourned the case until Nov. 9 for further hearing.

She said: “The defendant is further remanded at the correctional centre.”

The Lagos State Government had accused the defendant of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at 3:45 a.m. at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder which contravene Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

