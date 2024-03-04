ADVERTISEMENT
Puff, puff, pass — Customs hands over 120 bags of weed to NDLEA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bags of hemp are worth an estimated ₦704.5 million.

The bags of weed were seized in three different operations (image used for illustrative purpose) [The Nation]
Handing over the seizures to NDLEA in Lagos on Monday, the Customs Controller of the Western Marine Command, Odaudu Salefu, said the hemp was worth ₦704.5 million.

"The 1,266,120 wrapped of cannabis contained in 120 bags and is hereby handed over to NDLEA today. The cannabis were seized in three different operations at Jegemo Island, opposite Iworo Ajido Waterfront and Asipa Beach along Seme borders on November 29, 2023, December 24, 2023 and January 19, 2024.

"After we got the intelligence, our officers sail into the water Jegemo Island at 2:00 am and they took to their heels, while we intercepted the cannabis including their boats and three engine pump.

"The CGC, Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, has directed the Western Marine Command to hand over a total of 120 sacks containing 10,551 loaves of cannabis sativa with a total value of ₦704,518,000 to Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further agency action.

"Today's event is a product of the hard work, dedication and bravery of my officers, who have worked with diligence and integrity to puncture the reign of smugglers of these hard drugs," Salefu said.

The customs controller said that the Western Marine Command of Nigerian Customs Service was the flagship Marine Command of the Service.

