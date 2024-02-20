ADVERTISEMENT
Customs intercepts trucks of smuggled dried fish, rice headed for border

News Agency Of Nigeria

The service intercepts the vehicles transporting a significant quantity of food items intended for illegal export.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Service, Saidu Nuradeen, on Tuesday in Kano. He said that personnel of the Service intercepted the vehicles transporting a significant quantity of food items intended for illegal export along the Hadejia – Taura – Ringim axis in Jigawa.

Nuradeen listed the items to include 1,505 cartons of big and small-size dried fish, 17 bags of local variety rice and two bags of beans. According to him, the seizure underscores the relentless effort of the Service to enforce the border closure policy aimed at safeguarding the nation’s economy and ensuring food security.

“Smuggling undermines legitimate trade channels, poses risks to public health and deprives the government of much-needed revenue.

“The NCS reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling activities across all entry points into the country."

While urging members of the public to provide credible information to enable it to stem smuggling, Nuradeen reiterated commitments to curb illicit activities to protect local industries and enhance food security.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Coordinator, Zone B, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, IQ Ibudu urged the the Maigatari border community to be vigilant and abide by the land border closure in line with the ECOWAS directives.

She said that the government adopted proactive measures to address social and economic challenges bedevilling the country. Also, the Controller, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Dauda Ibrahim Chana, enjoined border communities to cooperate with the Service and other security agencies to safeguard border posts.

He assured them that the Service was committed to addressing their needs, especially in terms of community relations.

