ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cult clash in Ebonyi community claims 3 lives, 2 arrested

News Agency Of Nigeria

There was a report of gunshots in the community during the incident.

Cult clash in Ebonyi community claims 3 lives, 2 arrested
Cult clash in Ebonyi community claims 3 lives, 2 arrested

Recommended articles

DSP Joshua Ukandu, Ag Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the clash was between some cult groups in the area.

According to Ukandu, there was a report of gunshots and cult members clashing on Sunday at Oriuzor community, and unfortunately, three people were killed as a result of the incident.

“Two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash, although, the situation has been put under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our team has been on top of the matter and investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the root causes of the shootings and killings, though preliminary investigation revealed that there was a cult clash between rival groups in the community.

“We immediately deployed a team of our men to the community and normalcy has returned to the area,” the PPRO said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State allocates ₦550.689 billion for infrastructure in 2024 budget

Lagos State allocates ₦550.689 billion for infrastructure in 2024 budget

CBN cracks down on banks as naira experiences sharp decline

CBN cracks down on banks as naira experiences sharp decline

Lagos State vaccinates 484,761 girls against HPV in 3 months

Lagos State vaccinates 484,761 girls against HPV in 3 months

LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

What exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger from ECOWAS means for Nigerians

What exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger from ECOWAS means for Nigerians

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists

EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists

Owerri ex-inmate says 12-year prison term was life-changing, vows to give back to society

Owerri ex-inmate says 12-year prison term was life-changing, vows to give back to society

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects [Naijaloaded]

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects

They have been charged to court [Punch]

Lagos couple fakes kidnap to extort ₦5 million from relatives