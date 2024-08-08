Cross-dresser 'Abuja Area Mama' killed, abandoned on highway - police react

The tragic incident has shocked the community, with fans and followers flooding social media with messages of grief and tribute.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, but the FCT Police Command has confirmed an ongoing investigation.

Police react

Speaking on the incident, the Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, noted that the authorities are diligently gathering information to uncover the details behind the tragedy.

"I am with the CP, and that is what they are currently working on. I will call you back once I get more details," Adeh said, reflecting the urgency and seriousness with which the police are treating the case.

This heartbreaking news comes from another significant event in the Nigerian cross-dressing community.

Bobrisky regains freedom

Just three days prior, Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky, was released from prison after serving a six-month sentence for the abuse of naira notes.

Bobrisky's return was celebrated with fanfare as videos of him rejoicing with friends after his release surfaced.

The death of 'Abuja Area Mama' has cast a sombre mood over these celebrations, highlighting the fragile nature of life and the uncertainties faced by those in the spotlight.